Cuomo touts NY's virus control efforts

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday touted New York's handling of COVID-19 while chiding the handling of the virus by the Trump administration a day after one of its top officials suggested the U.S. does not have the ability to control the pandemic.
During his daily briefing, Cuomo suggested that his administration is continuing to maintain relatively low infection numbers while other states across the country are dealing with significant increases in positive cases.
The governor's comments followed controversial remarks made Sunday by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who said “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”
"The White House believes the U.S. cannot control this pandemic - but New York flattened the curve and we continue to control this virus," Cuomo said. "The data shows that our micro-cluster strategy is working, by stopping small spreads before they become larger. The strategy relies on government being quick, competent and effective - and this is how we are going to control spread through the vaccination period. New York had the highest infection rate in the country, if not on the globe, but New Yorkers came together like no other community and were able to control the virus and flatten the curve."
Cuomo said New York's positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy was 3.25%, and outside the focus zone areas it was 1.18%. Within the focus areas, 10,452 test results were reported Sunday, yielding 340 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 71,665 test results were reported, yielding 851 positives.
In Western New York, the positivity rate held steady at 1.3% for both Saturday and Sunday.
Niagara County added another 38 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to date countywide to 2,056. The additional cases were identified over the weekend, starting on Friday morning.
Health department officials said there are currently 118 active cases in the county, including 113 individuals who are isolating at home and 5 more who are hospitalized. To date, 1,836 residents have recovered. The number of virus-related deaths remained at 102. There have been 121,943 people tested since the pandemic began in Niagara County.
