ALBANY — One of the ironies from the workplace sexual harassment scandal now engulfing Gov. Andrew Cuomo is it could result in New York getting its first female chief executive: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The governor's baton would be passed to Hochul, a former congresswoman from Buffalo, in the event Cuomo resigns or is forced from office by the Legislature.
The possibility of an impeachment proceeding greatly increased Tuesday evening when Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie declared Cuomo has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and "can no longer remain in office."
Also weighing on Cuomo is a looming criminal investigation that Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he is opening.
Soares, a Democrat, said he is making a formal request to state Attorney General Letitia James for all the documents gathered in a probe conducted into sexual misconduct allegations made against the 63-year-old Cuomo by 11 women.
"We welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information," Soares said.
It's not immediately clear whether Cuomo will try to battle his way through an impeachment proceeding, should it come to that. So far he has strenuously denied the long list of allegations against him.
However, several long-time observers of New York politics suggested Cuomo's political future is now dangling by a fraying thread.
"I don't think he survives this," said Gerald Benjamin, retired dean of the political science department at SUNY New Paltz and the author of several books about New York governance. Citing the fact that Heastie has distanced himself from Cuomo, Benjamin added: "I think he is going to be impeached and convicted."
Cuomo's fate is likely to be determined by forces beyond his control, said Democratic campaign strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
"It's up to the cops, the Assembly Speaker (Carl Heastie) and the President (Joe Biden)," said Sheinkopf.
"The cops," he said, was a reference to the Albany district attorney.
Minutes after Sheinkopf was interviewed by CNHI, Biden told reporters at the White House that Cuomo should resign from office. And shortly after that declaration, Heastie said Democrats had held a conference at which they reached the conclusion that Cuomo had lost their support.
Sheinkopf said "the big winner" from the day's developments could be Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, now the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for governor.
Should a progressive Democrat who has been outspoken in promoting liberal criminal justice policies, such as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, end up with the Democratic nomination for governor, it could prompt moderates in the suburbs and upstate communities to support Zeldin, Sheinkopf said.
While Cuomo has never been a quitter, the nature of the allegations against him, as laid out in the attorney general report, are "extremely damaging," said George Arzt, a veteran political consultant.
"Can he escape? That is dubious at this point," Arzt said. "But Cuomo has great political skills, and if there is anyone who is a Houdini of politics, it's him."
Arzt said the sexual harassment charges are likely to make Cuomo "radioactive" in Democratic circles, with more officials becoming reluctant to join him at public events.
"Don't forget that more than half of the voters in the state are women, and not only that but men have daughters," he said.
In a scathing editorial, the Albany Times Union called for Cuomo's resignation Tuesday night, calling him "unfit" to serve the state. The newspaper said the James report documented "abundant evidence of reprehensible behavior by the governor and enabling conduct by his top aides."
The Assembly Judiciary Committee, which is conducting an inquiry that could result in the authorization for an impeachment proceeding, is scheduled to meet in Albany on Monday.
Heastie said in a statement: "Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation."
Should an impeachment proceeding commence with Democrats divided, Republicans could potentially deliver the votes to whisk Cuomo from office.
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County said the new report reinforces allegations made by 11 "brave women who came forward against a powerful figure — that Andrew Cuomo is a serial harasser, unfit to hold public office."
Ortt said the Legislature must reconvene immediately if Cuomo refuses to step down.
Added Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C,I-Niagara Falls), “No woman or man should ever feel unsafe or in fear for their mental or physical health at their place of work. I pray for the victims and I commend their unwavering bravery and pursuit of justice. The governor must step down immediately. It is impossible for him to focus on running the state while trying to protect and repair his reputation. If he won’t, the Assembly must push forward with impeachment and remove him ourselves.”
Also renewing their calls for Cuomo's resignation were U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara/Buffalo; Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, also urged Cuomo to leave office, saying: “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
