ALBANY — Facing a growing clamor for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he is urging the top executive at drug giant Pfizer to let New York buy its doses directly from the company.
Cuomo noted that Pfizer did not become engaged in the federal government's vaccine development program, Operation Warp Speed, and is thus free from the contractual obligations to deal with federal agencies. A company that has produced a competing vaccine, Moderna, is bound by Warp Speed commitments.
Cuomo, whose administration opened several new vaccination sites Monday, noted in a letter to the chief executive officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, that the state faced a surge in public demand for the vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "opened a floodgate" to vaccine eligibility by urging states to include people 65 and older in priority groups.
That move triggered "confusion, frustration and dashed hopes," Cuomo said in his letter.
The governor suggested it would be premature to consider what Pfizer might charge the state for the vaccine until is first established the company is open to opening a direct supply to New York.
As it turns out, Cuomo's proposal is more complicated than what his letter to the company suggested.
Pfizer responded that any direct sale to New York would need to win the approval of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Reuters reported.
There could also be potential blowback from other states also facing a shortage of vaccine doses at a time when Cuomo is not only governing New York but serves as the Democratic co-chairman of the National Conference of Governors.
Pressure on the state to deliver more vaccines is increasing. This week, scores of vaccine appointments in several locations had to be canceled after county government officials running those sites found out they would not be getting the number of doses they had been expecting from the state.
County leaders have describe the state's rollout of the public vaccination effort as chaotic and complained local governments have been marginalized in the effort despite having plans in place to respond to a pandemic.
"Unless the counties are front and center in this effort, it is going to stagger and it is going to stumble," said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. "I have people who are going to have to run up to Utica or Plattsburgh with a 90-year-old parent who doesn't drive but needs to be vaccinated. We have technology that could be used to let people get vaccinated in the regions where they live."
The Cuomo administration continues to tweak the vaccination program a month after the first doses were released. On Monday, the governor warned health care facilities that have been slow in using the dosages sent to them that they will face a curtailment in further shipments, with sites that have demonstrated efficiency in inoculations getting more.
Meanwhile, the state has create a new online vaccine tracking tool, with data expected to be updated daily. It is available at this link: covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker
While Cuomo has indicated several times that vaccine allotments to counties are based on population data, McLaughlin noted some counties have received a disproportionately low number of doses. McLaughlin said counties are poised to rapidly use all dosages sent to them.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, said county health nurses have been effective in carrying out flu vaccination clinics and could easily coordinate the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations in their territories.
"A vaccine is a vaccine, and the process is the same," Salka said. "It's a matter of letting the nurses do their job. But this governor has a habit of making sure he is in charge of everything all the time."
Cuomo, in remarks to a civil rights group, the National Action Network, said his administration is aiming to distribute the COVID19 vaccine through Black churches, public housing project and community groups. Black New Yorkers, he said, have died from the infection at a disproportionately high rate.
The latest state testing data shows the positivity rate for the coronavirus at 6.54%. An additional 153 New Yorkers died from the disease since Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll since the pandemic began last March to 33,052.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
