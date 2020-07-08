Cuomo: Schools decision set for August

Local education officials are preparing for a variety of scenarios as they prepare for the possibility of students and teachers returning to the classroom this fall.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his administration's plans to issue formal guidance for school reopening on Monday. School districts will be expected to submit individual reopening plans in keeping with the state's guidelines by July 31, he said. Cuomo is planning to make a formal decision on reopening of schools during the first week of August.
"We will open the school if it safe to open the schools," Cuomo said during a briefing on Wednesday. "Everybody wants the schools open - everybody. Nobody wants the schools open more than I do."
Education leaders in Niagara County said they are considering three possible scenarios for reopening school buildings, including face-to-face instruction, a hybrid option with face-to-face instruction and remote learning and a complete return to remote learning.
Lockport Superintendent Michelle Bradley said the district still has questions about how it would approach face-to-face instruction in a safe manner. She said class sizes, distances between desks and the number of students allowed to ride together on school buses are some of the variables that would need to be figured out.
"We're talking about what those models would look like instructionally and what measures would have to be taken in any of those models to be as safe as possible," Bradley said.
One possibility might be students alternating when they are physically in a classroom, which could involve having some students receive instruction in the morning and others being in class in the afternoon, Bradley said.
In the meantime, Bradley said the district is putting in some orders for additional personal protective equipment in an effort to ensure that it has enough in supply in case there is a shortage in the future. She noted that schools will need to have PPE available before reopening.
Clark Godshall, the Orleans/Niagara BOCES superintendent, said districts may struggle in the coming school year with possible cuts in state aid, noting that the state may be forced to enact cuts amid difficult financial times related to the pandemic.
"That's a big sword hanging over our heads in terms of will we have enough funds to operate," Godshall said.
In terms of plans to restart instruction this fall, Godshall said he's anticipating districts in Niagara County to observe what's happening in other parts of the country as decisions are made about how best to proceed heading into the upcoming school year.
"Other states, they start school in August ... so we're going to be able to watch what goes on in these other states and hopefully take the best ideas," he said.
During his Wednesday briefing, Cuomo continued to criticize comments made by President Donald J. Trump, including those in which the president recently suggested all schools should return to in-school education. Trump threatened on Wednesday to cut education funding for schools that didn't reopen.
Cuomo argued that the reopening of schools and the manner in which they reopen is a state issue and should be decided by the individual states, including New York.
"He wants the schools reopened. It's not up to him. It's not up to him. It's not his legal authority, just like it was not his legal authority to say he's going to decide when the economy reopens in this state," Cuomo said.
