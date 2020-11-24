Cuomo says nothing 'normal' about 2020 holiday season

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is continuing to reinforce a message his administration has been saying over and over again in the days leading up to Thanksgiving week.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the governor reminded New Yorkers that these are not "normal" times and strongly encouraged them to fight through their "COVID fatigue" and continue to adhere to the standards that have become part of the "new normal" since the pandemic began.
He also unveiled a new anti-COVID tool created by the state - a brown mask featuring an image of a turkey with the phrase: "Don't be a turkey, wear a mask."
Cuomo did not announce changes in micro-cluster response levels for any part of the state, including Western New York.
"Really what we are saying is we have to be smarter and different than we've handled past holiday seasons because it is not a normal holiday season," Cuomo said.
As he has on several occasions in recent weeks, Cuomo again expressed what he described as "serious concern" about the potential for Thanksgiving and holiday gatherings to drive infection numbers statewide even higher in the coming weeks. He noted that in many parts of the state the current rate of spread could easily escalate into a "major spike" caused by "social activity" related to not just Thanksgiving but Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve as well.
"The more increased social activity, the more that virus is going to spread," he said.
Cuomo said in just the past three weeks, the state has seen an increase of 128% percent in COVID cases. Using Long Island as an example, he said cases have increased 149% over the same three-week period.
Using what he described as a "low-end" estimate of 20% as a guide for anticipated spread in the weeks after Thanksgiving, Cuomo said New York's statewide projected positivity rate would jump from 2.93% to more than 12%. Put another way, using the same 20% estimate, Cuomo said that while there are 351 people going to hospital daily because of COVID in New York, the number would increase to 1,456.
"That, my friends, is a real problem," he said.
Cuomo again encouraged residents statewide to continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing and do their part to slow the spread by being smart about gatherings on the Thanksgiving holiday and holidays yet to come.
"This is not a political issue, Trump's CDC says celebrate only with your household. Biden's advisors say the same thing. When's the last time you heard Donald trump's advisors and Joe Biden's advisors saying the same thing. Right? Never. This is the only thing I've heard them agree on. This is not about politics."
Cuomo said earlier on in the year he set in his mind Thanksgiving as a benchmark for when the state and the rest of the country might be able to return to normal, pre-COVID activities again. He acknowledged the disappointment felt by many who are now looking at rising infection rates across the country during Thanksgiving week.
While challenging, Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to continue to be smart and stay strong.
"I know it's hard. It's all been hard. Every day of COVID has been hard," he said.
