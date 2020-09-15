Cuomo says no plan to ban trick-or-treating

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plans to impose a ban on trick-or-treating on Halloween this year.
In an interview with a Long Island radio station on Tuesday, Cuomo said that while he does not believe trick-or-treating is "appropriate" as the state continues to deal with lingering concerns about the spread of COVID-19, he is not inclined to bar the practice under an official order.
"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door," Cuomo said during the interview. "I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors - if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that - I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night."
