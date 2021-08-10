Cuomo resignation rocks Albany

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.