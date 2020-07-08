Cuomo: Properly ventilated malls can reopen this week

Malls in Niagara County, across Western New York and in other regions in the state that have moved into phase four of reopening have been cleared to resume business on Friday, provided they follow state guidelines for enhancing ventilation systems.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new schedule for reopening malls in phase four areas during a press briefing on Wednesday.
He indicated that reopening will be dependent upon mall ownership and management having enhanced HVAC filtration systems and measures in place.
Malls were originally expected to be included with other businesses covered under phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, but Cuomo's administration removed them from consideration amid concerns voiced by the governor about air conditioning systems and their potential impact on spreading the virus in malls and shopping centers where large numbers of people tend to gather.
Cuomo's administration will now allow malls to reopen only if they have ventilation systems in place that provide the highest level of Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value determined to be effective in filtering out coronavirus particles.
"The more we learn about COVID, the clearer it is that safe ventilation is crucial," Cuomo said in a Tweet on Wednesday following the announcement about the mall reopening plan.
