ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he believes it is appropriate to bring New York City residents infected by the COVID-19 virus to upstate hospitals for treatment if downstate medical facilities have reached capacity.
"This is one family of New York," the governor said in advocating for cooperation between different regions of the state in addressing the epidemic. New York leads the nation in the number of coronavirus infections.
Cuomo has been advocating in recent days for both private and public hospitals within the state to operate as if they were one system, suggesting coordination is needed to absorb a massive influx of new patients sickened by the virus.
As for moving patients away from their home regions, the governor said, "If they are in a place where the hospital can't treat them, then it's better to move them to a hospital setting where they can get treatment."
He also said he believes upstate medical professionals will be called to head to the downstate hospitals gripped by a wave of admissions as the public health crisis intensifies.
Regional tensions have begun to emerge, however, with some upstate officials questioning why their communities should absorb infectious people from New York City.
Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, commenting on Facebook, contended moving virus patients from the downstate region to upstate health care centers could end up "jeopardizing everyone and their families upstate."
Cuomo confirmed several New York City patients were transfered this week to Albany Medical Center and Ellis Hospital. The latter is in Schenectady.
He called the move of patients from one region to another "a pure capacity issue, a pure systems management issue."
Dr. Dennis McKenna, president of Albany Medical Center, said COVID-19 has led to "a significant influx of patients to hospitals in other areas."
"In alignment with our mission, Albany Med believes it is our responsibility to help," McKenna said in a statement. "Our dedicated, skillful and compassionate health care workers are prepared to do so.”
While infections have been snowballing in New York City and its suburbs, they have also been growing in the upstate region.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said while hospitals in his region may have open beds now, room will be needed as infections multiply. "We have 14 cases now, and that's up 10 in just the last week," he said.
"If we have people from New York City sent to upstate hospitals, and then we see a significant spike here, where are the people upstate going to go?" DuMond asked. "I have some serious reservations with this."
The number of statewide virus-related fatalities rose to 1,914, up from 1,550 in 24 hours, according to the latest state data.
State and federal officials have worked to convert the Javits convention center in Manhattan into a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital. But Cuomo noted that both Javits and a USNS hospital ship Comfort are meant as "relief valves" to accept non-COVID-19 patients so existing hospitals will be able to take in those battling the contagion.
"This virus has been ahead of us since Day One," Cuomo said, citing a new estimate that suggests New York's death toll could reach 16,000 by July.
During his briefing, he expressed deep concern and admiration for his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, who this week tested positive for the virus and is recovering at his home with his wife and children, though is quarantined in the home basement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
