Cuomo: New UK virus strain "very concerning"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here in this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, on Monday described reports of a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom as "very concerning." He is calling on federal officials to impose a ban on flights from the UK to the United States. Failing that, Cuomo said he wants the federal government to require all passengers taking flights from the UK to the United States to undergo testing for the virus before they are allowed to board.