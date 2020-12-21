Cuomo: New UK virus strain "very concerning"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday described reports about a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom as "very concerning" while again questioning the decision of the federal government to allow passengers flying into the United States from the UK to do so without pre-boarding testing.
During his daily briefing on the state's response to the virus, Cuomo said he views the new strain as a "major problem," one that he suspects - due to flights that have already arrived from the UK - is likely already in New York.
"I believe, intuitively, it's already here," Cuomo said. "I believe that. If it's been flying around the world, it's already here."
The Associated Press reported that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has described the new strain as “out of control” around London and southeastern England. The area is now under enhanced pre-Christmas lockdown restrictions. Experts have said it is not clear whether the new strain is more lethal and have expressed confidence that the vaccines now being rolled out would still be effective against it.
Cuomo noted that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other officials have suggested that the new virus strain could be as much as 70 percent more transmittable.
"They don't know if there's any higher rate of death. They don't know if the vaccine is as effective with the new strain," Cuomo said.
Amid the uncertainty about the new strain, Cuomo said he believes the time is now for the federal government to halt all travel between the UK and the United States.
As it did last week, Cuomo expressed concern about what he described as "federal incompetence," which he said may be putting New York and the rest of the United States at risk. He noted that dozens of other countries, including Canada, have already barred incoming flights from the UK amid reports about the discovery of the new strain.
"It's serious my friends and we are on notice about it," Cuomo said. "Why don't we act intelligently for a change? Why don't we mandate testing before people get on a flight or hold the flights from the UK now? Many other countries have done this. This is not a case of first impression."
On Monday, he sent a formal request to federal transportation officials, encouraging them to add the United States to an existing list of 120 countries that currently require COVID-19 testing for all passengers boarding flights in the United Kingdom. He also said that he reached out to several airlines to ask them if they would consider pre-boarding testing for passengers on UK flights bound for airports in New York.
In terms of the spread of the virus in the state, Cuomo said New York is continuing to fare better than many other states in the country. On Sunday, the statewide COVID-19 infection rate was 5.28% outside of micro-cluster zones and 5.75% when the micro-clusters were included. Statewide hospitalizations were up by 146 while discharges were down to 700 from 822 from the day before. Cuomo noted that the discharge numbers can be misleading as hospitals often have fewer workers on duty and often do not allow patients to be released on weekends.
Cuomo specifically addressed COVID-19 numbers in Western New York, offering the "good news" that shows infection and hospitalization numbers have "flattened" across the region in recent days.
Cuomo said the new prime area of concern in terms of spread is the Finger Lakes region, which the governor noted is close enough to Western New York to be a cause of potential spread from region to region. He described Western New York's numbers in recent weeks as a "real problem," but said the numbers in the Finger Lakes region are now a "worse problem."
"This is the ongoing Covid Whac-a-Mole," Cuomo said. "You bring it down in one region and it pops up in another."
