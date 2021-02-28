  Cuomo faces harassment probe as criticisms mount

ALBANY — Elected officials from across upstate New York joined in demands for an immediate independent investigation of workplace sexual harassment allegations two former state government employees made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in recent days.
Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said not only is the inquiry warranted but the Democratic governor is now so "irreparably compromised" that he should resign.
Ortt also cited an ongoing federal criminal probe into allegations the Cuomo administration has significantly undercounted the COVID-19 deaths of hundreds of New York nursing home patients.
"Week by week, Governor Cuomo’s credibility has fallen apart as additional chapters of this saga unfold," Ortt said.
One of the nation's most powerful federal lawmakers, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, signaled that he wants any "credible allegation" of sexual harassment to get a thorough investigation, according to his spokeswoman, Allison Biasotti.
The nursing home public data scandal, coupled with the new controversies over Cuomo's alleged sexual misconduct, have created major distractions at the statehouse while New York remains gripped by the pandemic and lawmakers race to finish work on a new state budget by March 31.
The scandals and recent revelations that Cuomo threatened one of his chief critics, Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, "tie into the governor's notorious reputation of being a self-serving bully intent on abusing power," said Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.
Stec argued Cuomo can no longer be trusted to lead the state and should now resign from office. Cuomo's current term does not end until Dec. 31, 2022.
A Democratic lawmaker from the North Country, Assemblyman Billy Jones of Plattsburgh, echoed numerous female members of his conference in saying the allegation against Cuomo "must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. A genuinely independent investigation is necessary."
The harassment charges against Cuomo were lodged in recent days by Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former aide to Cuomo, and Lindsey Boylan, a former high ranking official at Empire State Development who is now a candidate for Manhattan borough president. Boylan alleged Cuomo asked her to play strip poker and kissed her, while Bennett told the New York Times the governor asked her if she ever considered sleeping with an older man.
In a statement Sunday night, Cuomo defended his interactions with Bennett, admitting he may have been “insensitive or too personal, and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.”
"At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny," Cuomo said. "I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good-natured way."
He said he routinely teases people about their personal lives and whether they are getting married or staying single. "I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business," Cuomo said.
"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation," Cuomo said. "To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, whose district includes Oneonta and Cooperstown, said the combination of scandals dogging Cuomo have hindered his ability to lead the state. The governor, Salka said, should now resign.
After Cuomo's office earlier in the day jockeyed with representatives of the attorney general's office in how the investigation will be led, the governor dropped his demand that New York's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, an ally of the governor, work with Attorney General Letitia James in choosing an independent investigator
Cuomo's office initially said it would conduct its own investigation, but that idea was quickly opposed by legislative leaders and by James herself.
James said Sunday night her office will hire an outside law firm and deputize its lawyers as assistant attorneys general so they can handle the probe.
It was not immediately clear whether Bennett or Boylan are satisfied with the arrangement outlined by James.
Boylan has expressed displeasure on Twitter that confidential state records about her job performance were leaked to some reporters at a time when Cuomo's office was mustering a response to the initial allegations she made against Cuomo in December. The news reports that resulted from the release of the documents never identified the party that provided them.
Having the investigation at arm's-length from Cuomo's office is preferable to him controlling the inquiry because the latter arrangement would never pass the public credibility test, said Gerald Benjamin, former dean of the State University at New Paltz political science department.
But the potential political consequences for Cuomo, assuming the investigation determines he did not sexually harass the women, are not immediately clear, Benjamin noted.
"The first question is whether there will be a primary (in 2022) and would he win it; and the second question is if he is in a general election with a viable Republican candidate would he win it," Benjamin said. "It will be determined by the voters."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.