ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Friday to withhold state funds from local governments that fail to draw up plans to allow greater community input in police departments and update policies on the use of force.
Addressing the alleged murder by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases of alleged brutality, Cuomo, at a stop in New York City, gave the municipalities a deadline of April 1 to certify those plans.
"If it’s not done by April 1, if it’s not passed, they’re not going to be eligible for state funding, period," said Cuomo, who was joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist, legislative leaders and several relatives of individuals who have had fatal encounters with police.
Cuomo said he is using his executive powers in ordering police agencies to address their policies governing the police use of force, crowd management and citizen complaint protocols. He suggested public confidence has waned in police departments.
The governor, following through on a pledge from earlier in the week, also signed legislation repealing a section of civil rights law that blocked access to police disciplinary records and prohibits the use of chokeholds in New York by law enforcement. Police officials say many departments already ban chokeholds.
The head of the New York State Association of Police Chiefs, Patrick Phelan, said the Cuomo administration never approached his group about the plan to have municipalities certify that police do more to build public trust in the agencies.
Phelan, who is the police chief in the Rochester suburb of Greece and routinely has contact with the Cuomo administration's Division of Criminal Justice Services, said he first learned of the plan Friday afternoon when he was contacted by a CNHI reporter.
Phelan said local police agencies across the state need help from the state with expanded training, which he noted could be accomplished without Cuomo's threat to take funding away from municipalities.
"We get training when we're in the (police) academy, but we don't get a lot of training after we leave the academy," the chief said. "If the state wants to lead the way, as the governor says, he should lead the way in providing the money for training."
Cuomo's move to impose new responsibilities on local governments came on the same day that the state comptroller's office documented a 32% drop in sales tax receipts in May, compared to May 2019, noted E.J. McMahon, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank.
The new mandate will add to the tall challenges already faced by the 500 New York local governments that fund police departments and now have to deal with an abrupt plunge in sales tax revenue driven by pandemic control measures, McMahon noted.
Those towns, cities and counties will be hard pressed to curb public safety costs, McMahon said, "thanks to inflexible collective bargaining agreements further protected by the ability of police and firefighter unions to invoke binding arbitration of contract impasses."
Cuomo's mandate left Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond unimpressed. He said the directive shows that the governor "is out of touch with police agencies" because they already have several of the objectives he wants to accomplish.
"This is really about grand-standing and political stunts," said Dumond. He suggested if Cuomo wants reforms, he should back proposals to end requirements that police hire the top scorers on civil service examinations regardless of concerns produced by the results of psychological examinations. "We have been complaining about this for years and now we wonder why we have a few bad apples," the sheriff said.
Cuomo, praised for his initiatives by Sharpton, said he plans to do more to increase accountability over police agencies. “Police reform is long overdue," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
