Cuomo closing all 'non-essential' businesses

Gov Cuomo announced Friday that he is increasing the restrictions to close all businesses, except those that have been previously identified as "essential."
The new directive, which will impact all non-essential businesses, will go into effect on Sunday.
During a press conference in Albany, Cuomo said new rules are also being drafted to protect senior citizens, including requirements that people wear masks when in the presence of a "vulnerable person."
Cuomo said the increased mandates are in response to the continuing rise of individuals who are testing positive for the virus and are now requiring hospitalization.
"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said.
This is a developing story and the newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
