Cuomo book no longer being printed by publisher

The publisher of Gov. Cuomo’s book on his handling of the coronavirus, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” had announced earlier this year that it halted promotion as Cuomo faced allegations of his treatment of women and that aides manipulated nursing home data.
On Tuesday, Crown reaffirmed its decision and said that it would no longer print hardcovers of the book, which came out last fall, or issue a paperback edition.
Cuomo had faced criticism from the time he announced his book, in August 2020, with many noting he was praising himself for a job that had yet to be completed.
Infections rates in New York last summer had dropped to some of the lowest levels in the country and Cuomo had risen to national prominence. His deal was worth millions of dollars, but interest in “American Crisis” fell soon after an initial run on bestseller lists. As of midday Tuesday, the book ranked No. 17,582 on Amazon.com.
•••
A spokesperson for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Tuesday evening that the governor’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, is going to remain in the Cuomo administration for his remaining 14 days.
DeRosa had released a Sunday night statement announcing her resignation to multiple media outlets. She said the previous two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”
The governor himself said Tuesday that he would step down in 14 days, without explaining why he wanted a 14-day window.
Spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said the 14 day window will “ensure an orderly transition at this critical time where the key decisions still remain on Covid the Delta variant and other significant challenges facing the state.”
•••
An attorney for a former aide of Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his resignation shows “the growing power of women’s voices” since the #MeToo movement began.
Debra S. Katz represents Charlotte Bennett, who has said she understood Cuomo was propositioning her when he asked her what she thought about relationships between people of very different ages.
“We are humbled by Charlotte’s and the other complainants’ remarkable courage in coming forward,” Katz said.
Katz noted how investigators relied on Bennett’s contemporaneous text messages that relayed her experiences and interactions with Cuomo and lauded the investigators who produced the report last week that detailed allegations of sexual harassment.
She called Cuomo’s resignation “an important step” but said she was “sickened” by Cuomo’s attacks on investigators.
•••
Two local prosecutors are saying they will continue investigations into possible criminal actions by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In Albany, a former aide to the governor, Brittany Commisso, filed a criminal complaint last week. She has said Cuomo sexually harassed her when he hugged, kissed and touched her inappropriately.
A spokesperson for the Albany County district attorney’s office, Cecilia Walsh, said, the office’s “inquiry into criminal conduct in our jurisdiction remains open and pending.”
In Nassau County, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said their investigation is continuing.
Emails seeking comment were sent to the district attorneys of Manhattan, Westchester County and Oswego County. Those prosecutors previously have said they were looking into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
•••
The New York state trooper who told the attorney general’s investigators that Cuomo touched her inappropriately while she was working has not spoken publicly.
Cuomo apologized to her Tuesday before he announced his was resigning. He said he did not remember touching her, but that he believes her when she says that he did.
Attorney Gloria Allred said at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon that she represents the trooper, who does not plan to give interviews. But Allred says the trooper “feels that the governor did the right thing in deciding to resign.”
Earlier on Tuesday, the president of the New York state troopers union, Thomas Mungeer, commended the trooper “for having the courage to come forward and reveal the sexual harassment that she endured.”
•••
The White House has weighed in on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment allegations.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden did not speak with Cuomo before his resignation and Cuomo did not give the administration advance notice.
Biden and Cuomo were once close allies. But the president called for Cuomo to step down last week in response to an independent investigations' findings.
Psaki said those views “stand” and that “this is a story about these courageous women who came forward.”
Psaki said that Biden has yet to speak to Kathy Hochul, who will take over in two weeks. But Psaki added that the administration looks forward to working with her.
