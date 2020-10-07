Cuomo blames D.C. for NY's fiscal woes

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday his decision to take no aggressive action now to deal with the state's fiscal woes is based on his political forecast that Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, will defeat President Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
"If there is no (federal bailout) package by Election Day, then I believe the next president will provide federal aid," Cuomo said, adding, "I believe the next president is Mr. Joe Biden."
Cuomo, who has resisted calls from progressives to embrace proposals for higher income tax surcharges on New York's wealthiest residents, contended that if Trump is re-elected and the GOP maintains its grip on the Senate majority in Washington the state will be "in a very negative place economically for the foreseeable future."
Cuomo said he is opposed to chopping the state deficit through a combination of tax increases, spending cuts and borrowing because that approach would do "tremendous economic damage to the state."
The governor blamed the federal government for the state's financial problems, arguing the Trump administration is "liable" for the financial fallout from the pandemic. He estimated New York faces a $30 billion deficit over the next two years, coupled with a $12 billion gap at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates mass transit in the New York City region.
Just a few days after sending Trump a "care package" including chicken wings in response to the president being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, Cuomo criticized the incumbent as "petulant" for stating Tuesday he would delay action on proposals to provide new stimulus aid to states.
The governor called Trump's stance "the height of unreasonableness."
Responding to Cuomo's remarks, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, newly elected president of the New York State Association of Counties, said the governor's comments are "not productive."
"The federal government has a role, but that role is not a blank check and that role is not to be a whipping post for some political outcome," said Molinaro, a Republican who mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Cuomo in 2018.
"They all need to get back to the table, and if this governor isn't at the table, he ought to be in a way that molds consensus, not to berate and belittle people," Molinaro said. "It is just not useful."
Molinaro also said the state government had significant financial problems before the pandemic impacted the state's economy, contending Cuomo signed a state budget that was out of balance. Cuomo aides have disputed the contention the latest state budget was unbalanced.
The statewide testing rate for the coronavirus infection was put at 1.26% Wednesday, as state officials tried to tackle clusters in several New York City neighborhoods, downstate suburbs and Broome County. The infection rate in Western New York, which was described as a "hot spot" by Cuomo earlier in the week, dropped to 0.9%.
Cuomo this week tightened gathering restrictions in neighborhoods coping with outbreaks of the contagion, a move that impacts several New York City communities with large populations of Orthodox Jewish residents. Elected officials representing them accused Cuomo of betraying previous commitments to set the gathering in houses of worship at 50% of capacity.
"It is disgraceful that Governor Cuomo would impose these restrictions targeting our community in the midst of the Jewish holidays," a group of four Orthodox lawmakers said in a statement.
Cuomo said the new restrictions were necessary to protect public health.
"To the extent there are communities that are upset, that’s because they haven’t been following the original rules," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
