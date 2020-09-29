Cuomo adjusts NY travel advisory list

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday the removal of two states from New York's travel advisory list while adding one more.
During a briefing in Albany, Cuomo said the states of Arizona and Virginia are no longer on New York's mandatory quarantine list while Colorado has been added.
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
New York's full travel advisory list now includes more than 30 states.
Cuomo also noted that 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in New York on Monday reported a 5% positivity rate. Areas that had high positivity rates will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. The ZIP codes are mainly in the New York City and Mid-Hudson areas, although one of the ZIP codes is located in the Southern Tier.
As of Tuesday, the state reported a total of 88,231 test results, with a total of 1,189 positive. The state's positivity in hot spot ZIP codes was 5%, and otherwise 1.1%. With the hotspot ZIPs included, 1.3 percent, were positive.
In Western New York on Monday the positivity rate was reported as 1.3%, up from .9% on Sunday and from .7% on Saturday.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported nine new positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to date to 1,769. The health department said there were 62 active cases of Tuesday, with 58 individuals isolating at home and four more who are hospitalized. To date, 101 county residents have died from the disease and 1,606 have recovered. So far, 92,627 tests have been performed in Niagara County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.