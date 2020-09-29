Cuomo adjusts NY travel advisory list

The Associated PressDr. Howard Zucker, left, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, listens to Gov. Andrew Cuomo discuss the state's preparedness for the spread of coronavirus during a news conference in this file photo from March 2, 2020 in New York. On Tuesday, Cuomo added Colorado to the list of state's covered by New York's travel advisory list. Cuomo also announced that Arizona and Virginia were no longer on New York's mandatory quarantine list.