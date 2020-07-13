A convicted killer, out on parole and charged in a series of sex crimes, asked for a delay of a preliminary hearing on his case Friday.
Kyle Cummings said he is looking to hire a private defense attorney to represent him and needed more time to make arrangements with a Long Island-based lawyer. His preliminary hearing was adjourned until Aug. 10.
Cummings, one of the three men convicted in the grisly 2002 murder of Jennifer Bolender, was charged in June with two counts of second-degree rape, and single counts of second and third-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been released on parole in October, after serving almost 17 years of a six years to life in prison sentence that he received for his role in Bolender's slaying.
Investigators said the "multiple incidents" involving Cummings and a juvenile victim began not long after his release from prison. In addition to the sex crimes charges, Cummings has also been charged with a violation of the terms of his parole.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Cummings, now 33, along with his older brother Christopher and Daniel Pardee, were all convicted in connection with Bolender's murder. The Cummings brothers took plea deals from prosecutors, while Pardee was convicted after a jury trial that was noteworthy for its display of gruesome crime scene photos of the victim.
Niagara County Court Judge, then district attorney, Matthew J. Murphy III and current DA, then assistant district attorney, Caroline Wojtaszek, were the prosecutors on the case.
“It was my first homicide case,” Wojtaszek said prior to Cummings release on parole. “It’s still the worst one. It’s the most horrific case that’s ever come across my desk.”
Bolender, Pardee and Kyle Cummings had been hanging out at a Niagara Falls Boulevard bowling alley on the night of Dec. 13, 2002. As they walked home, after an argument, Cummings said Pardee tried to kiss Bolender, but she resisted his advances.
Pardee responded by punching Bolender, knocking her to the ground by the entrance to the pedestrian walkway over the LaSalle Expressway. He and Cummings then repeatedly punched and stomped on Bolender as she begged for mercy.
Cummings, then 15 and Pardee, then 19, left Bolender, 16, for dead.
After going to Cummings’ home, they returned to the pedestrian bridge to “clean-up some evidence” and make the attack look like a robbery attempt gone bad. That’s when the teens discovered that Bolender was still alive.
With Christopher Cummings, then 14, the thee teens dragged Bolender more then 100 feet up the pedestrian bridge and, in the words of police investigators, “finished her off.”
Christopher Cummings took a large knife and slashed Bolender’s throat from ear to ear. Pardee then stabbed her 49 times according to an autopsy.
Kyle Cummings eventually agreed to a deal plea that saw him plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and agree to testify against his brother and Pardee.
