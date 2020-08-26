Cudaback Avenue shooting victim listed in serious condition

Niagara Falls police are looking for the public's help in identifying the gunman who was involved in a shooting on Cudaback Avenue that sent a male victim to the hospital Tuesday evening.
Police say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the neck and arm while sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was treated before being transported to Erie County Medical Center. As of late Tuesday night, a release from the city's public information officer indicated that the victim was listed in serious condition.
No arrests have been made and detectives are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Department detectives at 716-286-4553.
