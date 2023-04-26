Niagara Career and Technical Education Center (NCTEC) students recently attended the Skilled Trades Career Fair at the Buffalo Bills Field House. The event was called “Be Your Own Hero.”
Work-Based Learning Coordinator, Amy Myers, said 55 career and technical education seniors from multiple classes across NCTEC including Diesel Technology, Welding, HVAC, Electrical, and Building Maintenance and Management were able to interact with multiple local businesses and union reps to set up internships or co-ops. They also could apply for employment starting this summer once they graduate.
“In addition, there were experienced guest speakers who talked about the ins and outs of their particular career field and answered students’ questions,” Myers said. “All around it was a great experience for the students to get their faces out there and possibly make connections for future employment and to learn more about their chosen career from people already in the industry.”
