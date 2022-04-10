Cortland County agriculture experts are spreading the word: Avian flu is spreading across the state, and a ban on fowl shows and exhibits will help slow the spread of the disease.
Four flocks in New York have tested positive for the virus, which has also been found in wild birds, including snow geese and ducks, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets reports.
Amy Barkley, specialist on the avian flu for Cornell Cooperative Extension, based in its Southwest New York office, said the ban – which the state will re-evaluate in May – was necessary to slow the spread of the disease.
“We know that any events that bring fowl together have the potential to spread disease,” Barkley said Thursday. “Folks should care about it because it affects everybody. In terms of larger flocks, it impacts the food we have such as eggs and poultry.”
Richard Bush, fair manager at the Cortland County Junior Fair, said the ban isn’t likely to affect the fair’s fowl shows between July 5 and 9, but could if the ban is extended past May.
Dana Havas, agriculture team leader at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cortland, said the avian flu can decimate flocks.
“Within a week, your flock could be destroyed,” Havas said. “I have a couple of posters and fliers that I’m going to be distributing to alert the community to the spread of this disease.”
State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball issued the order to ban livestock shows with fowl on March 25.
“By banning fowl shows and exhibits in New York until further notice, we are taking a common-sense step to limit the co-mingling of birds to slow the spread of disease in New York State and keep our birds safe,” Ball said. “Our poultry industry is a significant part of New York’s agricultural industry and steps like these are our best line of defense against the disease.”
Seventeen other states have detected the virus and several – including Arksansas, Iowa and Georgia – have enacted similar bans.
The Department of Agriculture and Markets is telling farmers to use best practices, including discouraging unnecessary visitors, forbidding entry to those who own fowl, requiring visitors to disinfect their footwear and reporting sick or dead birds.
Barkley said the avian flu has been around the United States since 2014, and has two forms. One is a milder, low pathogenic strain that affects water fowl such as ducks. But occasionally, the low pathogenic strain mutates into a dangerous, high-pathogenic strain.
“We can manage around it,’’ said Barkley of the low pathogenic strain. “But the highly pathogenic strain is highly, highly deadly.”
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this outbreak doesn’t threaten humans, although other forms of avian flu have spread to humans before.
Barkley said there is no risk for humans but she did suggest cooking chicken to at least 165 degrees.
“It will help control any pathogens in the food,” she said. “Even if there’s not (avian flu), there could be other pathogens like salmonella.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.