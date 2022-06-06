Crowns and chocolates for the Falls

One of the hardest working ambassadors for Niagara Falls represented her city sweetly this past weekend, delivering chocolate to all the contestants in the Miss New York USA and Miss New York USA Teen pageants which were held at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.
Mary Ann Hess, owner of the Niagara Chocolate Company, who was officially named the city’s chocolatier in 2020 by Mayor Robert Restaino, presented the pageant’s approximately 255 contestants with mini-chocolate picture frames imprinted with the logo of the Miss New York USA pageant. She also gave pageant representatives a large chocolate completely-edible framed 1913 photo of a girl walking across Niagara Falls on a tightrope, in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the tightrope walk across the falls by aerialist Nik Wallenda.
Hess, who is also the founder of Niagara’s Honeymoon Sweets, has been bringing chocolates to the Miss New York USA pageants for the past seven years, but this is the first time she has actually seen the pageant. She said she and her husband, Doug, would drive to New York City to drop the chocolates off, but could never stay for the pageants because her husband is captain of the New York State Power Authority ice breaker and was always needed on the job.
This year, the pageant was held for the first time in Niagara Falls, and she was happy to be able to deliver the complimentary sweets in person. She also invited the mayor, Falls school Superintendent Mark Laurrie and the members of the city council to attend the pageant preliminaries on Friday night, the first night of the two-day event.
“We were introduced and came out to welcome everybody to Niagara Falls, which was kind of cool,” she said.
Hess, who has promoted the city and her chocolates throughout the USA at major entertainment events including the Oscars, the Super Bowl and two Presidential Inaugurations at the White House, started Niagara’s Honeymoon Sweets in 2005.
In 2013, she reopened The Niagara Chocolate Company, which originated in Niagara Falls a century ago, and where her grandmother once worked. That company was located in the former Moore Business Forms Building at 900 Buffalo Ave., which is now the Courtyard by Marriott. Her chocolates are available at that hotel and many others throughout the city.
This weekend’s events were the first time the pageants were held in Niagara Falls and representatives were pleased with the outcome.
“It was wonderful,” said Theresa Campbell, state pageant coordinator. “It was an excellent pageant experience for all the girls. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback already.”
Campbell said that the winners of this weekends' pageants will be heading to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant, but neither dates nor a location have been selected yet for those events.
For more details on the pageants, visit Miss New York USA on Facebook or at missnewyorkusa.com.
