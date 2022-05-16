'Critical race theory' topic of Falls talk

What exactly is “Critical Race Theory?” What should we know about it?
More importantly, why aren’t we having more conversations about race in our community?
Those conversations are actually happening on a regular basis in Niagara Falls as led by Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity and Mission.
Several weeks ago, it was a discussion about school boards and the importance of involvement. Two candidates emerged from a pair of meetings.
Next will be a conversation on Critical Race Theory from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the TreC Center 626 Niagara St. in Niagara Falls.
Rolanda Ward, center director, will be leading the program. “Critical Race Theory” functions at a high level in academia but doesn’t trickle down to the local school level, she said.
The program for Thursday came from a conversation at the Entrepreneur School of Thought about three weeks ago.
Entrepreneur School President Trent Hamilton said he asked for the discussion to break down barriers.
“What throws someone off is the words – they call it a theory, that can confuse people,” Hamilton said. “We need to make people comfortably uncomfortable. We need to have tough discussions.
“When I saw what happened Saturday night, it was disgusting. It is going to take all of us to come together and look at some hard things.”
Fitting Thursday’s discussion into the context of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo is not easy.
“I am not sure how it relates to what is going on now,” Ward said. “There is a lot of confusion about what critical race theory is and there are highlights that are circulating that are not true. People are using it as a platform to create confusion over what is being taught.”
Ward called it a “misnomer.”
“An uneducated theory gets spread and people get hyped up, afraid they are missing out,” she explained. “That is called social psychology.”
Think about people,” Ward said. “Everyone comes to school with a different set of values. The household you grew up in develops you without you even knowing.
“We need to be inclusive rather than exclusive. We need to expose people to different ideas outside of what they are used to.mnWhat are people really thinking. This person who murdered, in the end, he might have committed the crime by himself but he didn’t learn to think that way by himself.”
“It’s no longer about a conversation. It is about people’s actions. What would it be like if everybody was scared by these actions. The damage has already been done.”
Ward also weighed in on the thought the Tops shooter was able to livestream the event.
“We have to do things differently than things we have done in the past,” she said. “We have to ask, why is it we can livestream? We all know it’s economics and capitalism as a driving force. Someone is making money off of it."
Seating for Thursday’s even is limited. RSVP by calling (716)-286-8520 or eklein@niagara.edu
