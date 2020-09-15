The Volare Lodge and the Cristoforo Colombo Society are hosting a take-out Chicken Dinner Night event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Volare Lodge hall, 5615 Kies Ave.
Pre-order dinner tickets are $11 until Sept. 30. After Sept. 30, tickets will increase to $13. The dinner includes a half chicken, two sides and a dinner roll. Soda and water will be available for $1 a bottle on the night of the dinner. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will be sold the night of the dinner for $5.
To order tickets, call Danielle Salasavage at 444-1194 or Ernie Lucantonio at 523-0486.
