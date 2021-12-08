LOCKPORT — A Falls man, who pleaded guilty to six felony charges stemming from what police described as a "one-man crime wave" from April 2020 through January, will now spend more than a decade behind bars.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Tommy C. Kraft, 29, to 11 1/3 years in prison and 5 years of post release supervision in what the called a "fair," even "compassionate sentence" on Wednesday.
Kraft had pleaded guilty to charges of attempted first-degree robbery, attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree arson, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He had faced the potential for up to 19 years in prison, and Kloch told Kraft his near miss in shooting at an Uber driver was "a miracle."
"God watched over you that day. You almost killed somebody! I could be here getting ready to sentence you to life in prison," Kloch said. "You tired to rob this guy and when it didn't go well, you shot at him."
Even Kraft's defense attorney, Steven Cohen, admitted that the attempted robbery of an Uber driver "could have been a tragedy."
"But the victims (in the cases involving Kraft) have not been asking for incarceration," Cohen told Kloch. "We all know the face of evil. The face of evil is not Tommy Kraft."
In asking Kloch for a minimum sentence, Kraft told the judge, "Anybody that knows me, knows I'm not a bad guy."
First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman disagreed.
"It's the people's position Mr. Kraft deserves a lengthy amount of time in state prison," the prosecutor said.
Prosecutors and police said Kraft was involved in the thefts of an undisclosed number of vehicles throughout 2020 and led police on multiple high-speed chases. In his guilty pleas, Kraft also admitted to possessing an illegal firearm during an arrest and attempting to rob an Uber driver after a trip to a store.
In late 2020, Kraft was being simultaneously sought by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, United States Customs and Border Protection and the Niagara Falls, Lewiston and Town of Niagara police departments.
As part of his plea deal, Kraft also agreed to pay restitution of $37,343.05 for damages he caused to vehicles he stole.
