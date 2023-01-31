ALBANY — The president of the District Attorneys Association of New York State told state lawmakers Monday that controversial bail law “reforms” enacted in 2019 “have been extremely detrimental to public safety” across the state.
The testimony from J. Anthony Jordan, the Washington County district attorney, prompted some progressive Democrats at the hearing to rebut his testimony by reminding him the hearing was focused on the quality of the criminal justice data gathered by the court system and the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, and not to glean recommendations about the bail law or evidence discovery mandates.
Jordan told the lawmakers at a legislative hearing held two days before Gov. Kathy Hochul is slated to release her proposed state budget that “these reforms have had their most devastating impact on black and brown communities.” He emphasized that “the connection is quite clear” between an increase in crime in those communities is related to the fact that the bail law reduced the ability of judges to remand defendants to jail even when their release poses a risk to public safety.
Jordan also directly confronted one of the central arguments framed by champions of the bail law changes — that the previous law was used to lock up large numbers of low-income people who were accused of committing minor offenses but didn’t have enough money to post bail.
“The perception that many people were being held on minor charges on low bail amounts was absolutely false,” Jordan said, citing data gleaned from Albany County and New York City, as well as from his home county.
Progressive Democrats in the Legislature have signaled they aren’t interested in rolling back the bail law amendments they passed, maintaining data showing an increase in crime in New York mirrors a national trend experienced during the pandemic that began in March 2020.
But Jordan said New York saw a “startling increase in crime” beginning in January 2020, coinciding with the introduction of bail law changes that prompted judges to release hundreds of defendants from local county jails.
The current law requires judges to consider the “least restrictive means” for ensuring a defendant returns for further court proceedings following arraignment.
Hochul said last week she will push for new revisions that would expand the discretion judges now have when arraigning defendants. Her proposal has ignited push back from some defense lawyers and others who have raised concerns about jailing defendants who carry the legal presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.
The Legal Aid Society of New York, in a statement, praised the Legislature for focusing on “facts” at the hearing while countering “fear mongering” over the criminal justice reforms, which included a mandate that prosecutors speed up the release of evidentiary documents to defense lawyers.
The previous policies, the Legal Aid Society said, “fed mass incarceration, eroded due process and made our state less safe.”
Yung-mi Lee of the New York Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said as soon as the bail changes were passed they were swiftly attacked by some law enforcement officials and segments of the news media.
“When I did trainings throughout the state on the new laws in 2019, I heard local law enforcement in various parts of the state call the new bail laws the ‘catch and release’ laws, as if human beings were the equivalent of animals to be hunted, and then released,” Lee testified.
In an exchange with New York Police Department supervisors, Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, asked whether that agency has any data indicating how many authorized gun owners have been charged with using their firearms in the commission of a crime.
“I will tell you this really is an extremely low number — like probably single digits over the past three years that I’ve been doing my position,” said Michael LiPetri, chief of crime control strategies for the police agency.
Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that found New York’s sections of New York’s pistol permit law were unconstitutional, Hochul convened a special session of the Legislature to rush through a new law that added more restrictions on individuals who have pistol permits. She and her political ally, Attorney General Letitia James, argue the changes were needed to protect public safety.
Gun rights opponents have argued the state should instead impose tougher laws on criminals who use firearms to victimize others.
Officials from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services said their agency has no data on firearms offenses committed by people who own guns legally.
