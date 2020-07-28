NEWFANE — The residence at 2766 West Ave. was extensively damaged by fire late Monday afternoon. While no injuries to occupants or first responders were reported, it is suspected that several cats died in the blaze.
"Nobody was injured," Miller Hose fire chief Jason Coleman said at the scene. "We believe there were some cats which did perish, but that's undetermined at this time."
Miller Hose, Olcott and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies dispatched all available personnel to the fire. By 5:13 p.m., according to a witness, the rear of the house and its interior were fully engulfed.
Due to the extreme heat on Monday, firefighters were rotated around the scene and a rehab trailer was summoned from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base.
The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of late Monday and remained under investigation by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Team, according to Coleman.
