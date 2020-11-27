ALBANY — The potential for a second surge in deaths from the COVID-19 contagion has prompted the New York State Association of Cemeteries to find ways to avoid cremation backlogs that caused bodies to be stored in refrigerated trucks.
Legislation is being advanced at the state Capitol to allow for the electronic signing of documents authorizing cremations and burials, David Fleming, the association's director, told CNHI.
The demand for cremations mushroomed earlier this year after more than 15,000 New Yorkers died in the initial weeks of the pandemic in New York.
But because of a thicket of regulations, bodies had to be kept for weeks in refrigerated trailers because of limited capacity in crematories and rules limiting how the remains could be transported from morgues to cremation chambers, Fleming said.
"Based on anecdotal observation, about 80 percent of families were choosing cremation, and that was directly related to the pandemic.," he recalled.
Not only have cremations become more culturally accepted in recent years, he said, but the alternative to burial gives families time to plan for gatherings where they could mourn the loss of their loved ones.
New York now has 49 sites for cremation, nearly all of them affiliated with cemeteries in either upstate New York or on Long Island, Fleming said.
Several cemeteries have added to their cremation capacity by getting state authorization to acquire new equipment, he said.
Meanwhile, the association, working with information technology experts, has created an online dashboard to help find cremation sites with enough capacity to take in more bodies and streamline the transportation of remains to those locations, he noted.
But state regulations governing cremations have not kept pace with technological developments that can minimize the delays in having a cremation performed, bringing about a need to update laws governing cemeteries, said Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Westchester, chairwoman of the Corporations Committee.
"This is a concept we just have to address," Paulin said in an interview. "We have seen the problems and we just can't let it happen again."
Emergency regulations adopted by the state Cemetery Board, at the request of the Cemeteries Association and with the support of state Attorney General Letitia James, authorized funeral directors to transfer human remains to crematories with ready capacity.
During the public health crisis, New York is temporarily allowing documents related to funeral arrangements to be signed electronically. But this does not apply to cremation authorization forms, which under law require physical signatures.
Fleming said his association is monitoring trends in infections and deaths closely so the cemeteries can be prepared for a second spike in deaths. While hospitalizations have increased in recent days, they remain well below the peak reached some seven months ago.
"We are preparing for a loss of life and, hopefully, we will be in a better place if we find ourselves there," he said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
