Create a Healthier Niagara Falls honored

The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative was selected as a recipient of the Community Impact Award by the Buffalo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and will accept the honor at the sorority’s virtual fundraiser Saturday evening.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. acknowledges six individuals or organizations that align with the sorority’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust. Since its founding in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has distinguished itself as a public service organization that boldly confronts the challenges of African Americans and, hence, all Americans.
The sorority provides an extensive array of public service initiatives through its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Educational Development, Economic Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative was nominated under Educational Development for its commitment and positive impact on the Buffalo Niagara Region in 2021. The Collaborative will be publicly recognized at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Virtual Crimson & Crème Scholarship Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday.
You can register in advance for this webinar at (https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dhViefsxRsmarUDDL2pV7w), and after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The event will also be streamed live on the sorority’s Facebook page.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative sponsors programming, events and initiatives throughout the year that promote active living, social connectivity, and healthy eating in Niagara Falls, and its objectives are to increase civic and social connection and active living opportunities.
The collaborative is led by four Niagara Falls residents who currently serve as official co-chairs: Brian Archie, Keyona Dunn, Evelyn Harris, and Sarah Obot (by way of Belgium). They meet monthly and work tirelessly between those meetings (and their day jobs) to coordinate events, support work groups, and make sure residents’ voices are being heard and ideas are being implemented. Successful outreach events include Walk the Falls, Walk with US, donation drives for the community, Charlie's Community Kitchen, Mother's Garden of the North End and many, many more.
