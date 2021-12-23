It was advertised on social media for several days and Thursday it was a big success at The Nest, 1702 Pine Ave.
By the time it was all said and done, more than 90 meals had been handed out and just a few more remained to be delivered, to bring the total contribution of 100 free meals to the community.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative put out the word (you can find them on twitter @HealthierNF) and people showed up from 11 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
Actually, the event was such a success that things were wrapping up 15 minutes early because the meals were all spoken for. As a woman walked out the door in a black winter coat headed toward 17th Street, carrying a bag filled with a chicken, canned goods and mashed potato, she smiled, having collected the last of the meals to be handed out on site.
Brian Archie, team integrator for the collaborative, said a group of volunteers put in the work to make the project such a great success.
As the event came to a close Archie and Dolores Pereira, Full Circle Program co-lead, prepared the few remaining meals for delivery.
Archie credited several volunteers including Co-lead for Youth Keyona Dunn along with Quiniece and Quiniya Dunn.
Also involved were Zoe Flynn and her mother Elizabeth, Archie said. Kareem Clark and Jonathan Hamilton both helped out at the event as well.
Archie thanked Wegmans on Military Road and Latina’s on Pine for providing food for the meals.
In addition to the food, the group gave out hand sanitizer and face masks to help provide a safer, healthier and happier holiday season to the community.
And, there is no rest for the weary. As he was leaving the meal distribution site, Archie was preparing for a toy giveaway to be held during the afternoon of Christmas Eve, Friday, for residents of the Beloved Community of Center Court.
The event runs from noon until 2 p.m. at the Beloved Community Center, 1710 Calumet Ave. in the Falls. The residents of the Beloved Community have all been contacted and invited to bring a child to get a present. About 100 gifts will be provided, the event is being sponsored by The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative together with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and Northstar.
