LOCKPORT — Jury selection for the trial of a Falls man charged in the stabbing death of another man in Gluck Park almost a year ago was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday because of the illness of the defendant's attorney.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek stopped the jury selection process for the trial of Xavaier M. Crayton, before it began, saying the court had been notified that the lead defense attorney in the case, Samuel Davis, had been hospitalized. No additional information on the reason for Davis' hospitalization was made available.
Wojtaszek set a new trial date in September.
Crayton, 20, faces a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Xavier Travis. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Prosecutors had no immediate comment on the trial delay.
Crayton was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force at a home in Buffalo, almost two weeks after Travis was killed. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and task force agents had been hunting for him for more than a week.
He had emerged early on in the investigation as the prime suspect in the stabbing of Travis. Investigators said they believed that Crayton had fled from the Falls immediately after the fatal attack.
Sources said the investigation of the murder was initially stymied by a lack of cooperation by some potential witnesses. However, detectives said they were eventually able to gather sufficient evidence linking Crayton to the crime.
Patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. on April 8 at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis’ body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was “on the ground bleeding.”
First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was “unresponsive” when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a “dice game” when a fight over money involved in the game erupted.
Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.
