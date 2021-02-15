LEWISTON — Douglas DeCroix will present the program “From Russia — With Log” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Red Brick School gym, 145 N. 4th St. It’s the Historical Association of Lewiston’s February program. The date was incorrect in an article in this past week's Gazette.
All are welcome. Use the north door on Onondaga Street. A 50-person seating limitation is in effect.
DeCroix will share some of the stories gleaned from a Bell P-39 Airacobra that crashed into a lake in the Russian Arctic Circle in 1944.
The plane, manufactured in Niagara Falls and associated with the U.S. Lend-Lease initiative to aid the Soviet Union during World War II, was recovered by a British and Russian salvage team in 2004 and was later acquired by the Niagara Aerospace Museum.
DeCroix currently is the executive editor of Western New York Heritage, Inc., the not-for-profit publisher of Western New York Heritage magazine.
