Tina and Joe Cardenuto of Orchard Park check out a Bell P-39 Airacobra on Jan. 24, 2020. The aircraft were built in Western New York and this plane was found at the bottom of a Russian lake. Niagara Aerospace Museum staff said they were in the process of restoring the wings. For more information and hours of operation visit: https://niagaraaerospacemuseum.org