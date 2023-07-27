The driver of an SUV who had left the scene after crashing into a light pole and home on the 1200 block of Pine Avenue early Thursday morning was located by police shortly after the accident.
The one-car crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police at the scene said the Chevy Tahoe was heading east on Pine when it reportedly crossed over the center line, struck a street lamp, went up an embankment and struck a fence and home before coming to a stop.
The lamp post was sent airborne and landed in a parking lot of a nearby business. Police at the scene said damage to the vehicle likely indicated that the SUV rolled over during the crash.
Responding officers said the woman had left the scene prior to their arrival but a check of the car’s registration determined the owner’s address to be further down Pine Avenue. When officers checked there, they reportedly found an injured woman who admitted to being the driver.
She was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Falls police haven’t released any information on charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.