Crash leaves car pinned under tractor trailer

Niagara Falls police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash that left trapped a sedan under a tractor trailer on Lockport Road.
The collision occurred about 1:30 p.m. as the sedan was driving west on the 3300 block of Lewiston Road. The tractor trailer was making a left turn into a machine shop. The crash left the sedan pinned under the trailer.
The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old Lewiston man was extracted from the vehicle by Town of Niagara Active Hose firefighters. City officials said he suffered head injuries but refused treatment.
Town of Niagara police as well as the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to the scene as well. New York State Police assisted with the inspection of the tractor trailer.
The Niagara Falls Police Department Crash Management Team is investigating the accident and charges are pending.
