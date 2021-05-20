Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of 74th Street Wednesday afternoon for a crane that had tipped over onto a house.
A tree removal company was removing a tree from the backyard yard of a house on the 400 block of 74th Street about 3:30 p.m. when the the crane lost its footing and tipped over. As a result, the boom, with a log attached, came crashing down and went through the roof of the neighboring house.
Fire reports no injuries. Neither residence was occupied at the time. Niagara Falls Code Enforcement also responded to the scene.
The tree removal company has made arrangements to remove the crane.
