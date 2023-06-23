TOWN OF NIAGARA — An officer with a lot of family history in the town is now officially its police chief
The Niagara Town Board officially appointed Craig Guiliani to the role on Wednesday. He has served as provisional police chief since September and has been with the town police department for the past 20 years.
Guillani is now the third family member who has been Town of Niagara police chief. His great grandfather Julius was town constable in the 1950s and 1960s and his uncle Gary was chief in the 1980s. Other uncles were also town police officers.
“It’s something I aspired for my entire life because of my family history in the department,” Guillani said.
Gullani replaced H. James Suitor as chief after he left to be Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s director of Public Safety and Emergency Services. He had a 37-year career in law enforcement, with 32 years spent in the Town of Niagara.
Guillani started studying for the civil service exam in December, putting in six hours a weekday and two to three hours a day on weekends through January and February. The test took place in March and he received the results last Monday.
He was in Lockport when he got the phone call from the HR officer, he said his stomach dropped when he saw her name on his phone.
“She said, ‘Hey Craig’ in a sullen voice. I thought I failed,” Guillani said. “She screamed, ‘You passed!’ Next to my kids being born, it was the greatest feeling I’ve ever had.”
Board members Charles Teixeira, Richard Siranni and Samuel Gatto offered their congratulations during Wednesday’s meeting, being the only members in attendance.
“I would be remiss to say it’s a family tradition,” Siranni said. “I like to think Mr. Gary Guillani is here too, looking down at the crowd.”
Guillani wants to get back to community-oriented policing, something he understands is hard to do since officers are busy answering calls.
“I want to speak with residents if they have concerns,” Guillani said. I want officers to speak with residents. Having that relationship, I feel, is important to the department.”
He also wants officers to expand into doing investigative work and bring on a bomb-sniffing K-9 officer with patrol capabilities. It’s something he thinks will promote his goal of community interaction, along with answering any specific emergency calls they get.
