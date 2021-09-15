A crowd of about 40 protestors gathered Wednesday on the steps of Niagara Falls City Hall to protest state and federal vaccine mandates.
Those gathered ranged from home care aides to nurses as well as a few concerned citizens.
Rachel Dunn is a labor and delivery nurse at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston who also takes some shifts at Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.
“We are doing this because a lot of us are going to be fired in about a week and a half,” she said. “We support our vaccinated coworkers and they support our right to choose.”
Dunn said she expects the edict from New York state will result in hospital closures.
Nurses marching were carrying signs “Hero Now Heretic”, “Unvaxed Unafraid” and “My Body, My Choice.”
“My body, my choice’ doesn’t just apply when we want it to apply,” Dunn said. “It applies all the time.”
Her concern is nurses and other workers will walk away.
“A couple weeks ago it was just health care,” Dunn said. “Now it’s everybody. All you are doing is putting the community at risk when there is nobody there to take care of the patients.”
Paul Wasik was there to lend support. He is a Catholic and a retired construction worker.
“Our country is in a slow nosedive,” he said. “If we don’t respect life from conception to natural death, it is a slow and slippery slope, not only from a religious point but from a natural order of things.”
Pete DeRosa was there to lend support as well. He is specifically upset about the denial of religious exemptions.
“To deny a religious exemption is illegal,” he said. “There is an overreaction on the part of the government.”
