The Royalton-Hartland Central School District is now experiencing its first positive COVID-19 case. As of today, the Niagara County Department of Health will be contacting those they feel who are at an increased risk through contact tracing.
The areas of the high school used by the individual will be, “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” said a media statement released by the school district.
While he couldn’t divulge information about the individual and the last time he/she was on the campus, Superintendent Hank Stopinski did say, “Everything is safe right now,” and that it is the county’s Department of Health that will be calling the shots on what is to be done in regards to the case.
He also mentioned his concerns of future cases, and closure.
“Roy-Hart is not a part of the micro-cluster,“ he said, citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on Nov. 9. “(But) Niagara County is increasing (in cases) and that could change.”
