Daniel Stapleton, the county health director, says Niagara County’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing to head in the right direction, and celebrated the county only having one resident in the hospital for COVID-19 on Friday.
“The numbers are all going in the right direction,” Stapleton said.
On Friday, there was eight new COVID-19 cases announced, bringing the to date total to 1,177 positive cases. As of Friday, there was 161 active cases (162 isolating at home and only one in a hospital), 936 people have recovered, 78 individuals have died and 20,842 people have been tested.
Quarantines, unlike isolations, are for people who are well and not showing symptoms, but may have been exposed to the virus. On Friday, there was 114 people in quarantine and 1028 have completed quarantine.
Regarding the hospitalizations decrease, Stapleton celebrated the hospitalization that as good news.
Stapleton said that he believes residents continuing to practice proper cautions as society reopened is a reason we haven’t seen an increase in cases during the reopening phases we’ve entered so far.
“All the work that first responders, my staff, healthcare workers, doctors, all the work that they’ve done and the public has done in following the rules of 6ft distance, masks, washing your hands, isolating yourself when possible ... All these things are working and the public continues to take it serious,” Stapleton said.
Although the numbers are declining, Stapleton said that doesn’t mean residents should stop doing those precautionary measures.
“Now is the wrong time to start thinking we can stop doing those precautions. We can open up the community and the county, but as long as we do those smart things,” the county health director added.
On Monday, Stapleton said based on testing results he’s seen he has not seen a spike in cases as a result of Memorial Day weekend, and on Friday, he reiterated that it doesn’t appear to have led to a large increase
“I’m hesitant to say we’re on the down slope, while i have been hesitant, but right now for the past weekend or two we have been on the down slope,” Stapleton said.
