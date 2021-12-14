Niagara Falls Entrepreneur School of Thought is hosting its first Coronavirus Booster Shot Clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
The clinic is being planned at the school, 1110 19th St. in conjunction with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
School Founder Demetreous Nix and President Trent Hamilton organized the event in response to community reluctance for vaccinations.
The school has been promoting the clinic for weeks.
“You are talking about marginalized people who are fighting for basic needs, food, shelter and water,” Hamilton explained at a community forum Tuesday night. “We need to continuously give them (residents) information because they don’t have it. There is a debate every day with people who read conspiracy theories on the Internet.”
The same sort of discussion about vaccine efficacy and Bill Gates took place at the school Tuesday afternoon where one woman even suggested her information was better because of the kind of phone she was using.
Rolanda Ward Ph.D. from Niagara University and the Covid Task Force has been helping Hamilton as well
“As a community leader I had to make the decision to get it and lead by example. Each one, teach one,” Hamilton said.
Walk-ins are welcome. More information is available by calling (716)-278-4030. Individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 6 months ago are recommended by the Center for Disease Control to receive a booster now. Individuals who received the J&J vaccine are eligible for a booster after two months.
For Nix, the clinic is important enough he came back from Alabama.
“We made two flyers,” he said. “One with lots of info and one for the hood. People listen to leaders. They don’t care about the fine print.”
(Tom Lizardo contributed to this report)
