Newfane Central School District officials reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, one each in the middle school and the high school.
In response to an individual’s presence on the middle school grounds on Nov. 20, district Superintendent Mike Baumann said all eighth grade students will go with remote-only instruction from Wednesday through Friday.
“We’re trying to control the spread of the virus,” Baumann said. “The person at the middle school had contact with a lot of the kids.”
The second case involves a person who was on the high school grounds on Nov. 25. There are no plans to discontinue scheduled in-person classes in that building.
Baumann said a letter was sent home to parents and he stressed that the letter does not suggest their children were in close contact with the individuals who most recently tested positive. Parents and guardians of children who were determined to be at risk were already informed by the district, he said.
Keeping all eighth-graders at home for the rest of the week is a case of "erring on the side of caution,” Baumann said. “We know we can provide decent remote instruction.”
