COVID-19 vaccines administered at Doris Jones

A clinical team from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center dispensed 240 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine Thursday during an afternoon clinic at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Center in Niagara Falls.
Hospital officials said the neighborhood clinic was a demonstration of the medical center’s commitment to make Covid vaccine accessible to medically underserved residents including people of color and those who lack transportation.
Memorial will schedule additional clinics as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.