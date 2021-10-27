COVID-19 documentary features Niagara Falls

What is the real impact of Covid in Niagara Falls? It’s not an easy question because every answer is personal.
So it came to be the Buffalo Documentary Project created “Fight for Good: One Body One Soul," a documentary based in Niagara Falls.
The film is the second short documentary created by Buffalo Documentary Project in collaboration with Community Health Center of Buffalo (CHCB).
A screening will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Niagara University Dunleavy Hall (127) amphitheatre. (Dunleavy Hall is located in the center of the campus across from The Castellani Art Museum.)
The documentary tells how CHCB responded to the COVID-19 pandemic as the crisis moved into its second year.
“When we began our ‘Fight For Good’ journey, our initial objectives in collaborating with the Buffalo Documentary Project were simple,'' said CHCB’s Dr. Lavonne Ansari, chief executive officer. “While we recorded our stories, we also unexpectedly found ourselves engaging in deep self-reflection and giving voice to our vulnerabilities and the genuine, increasingly evident obstacles posed by systemic racism and healthcare inequities.”
As racial disparities persist in the everyday lives of underserved communities of color, COVID-19 has presented new challenges of vaccine hesitancy and outright refusal.
The CHCB’s leadership and providers go into the community in an endless effort to continue to fight the pandemic and provide healthcare for the most disadvantaged populations residing in the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
This film shows how CHCB leaders present candid community voices that offer an effective way to respond to unprecedented difficulties encountered in the current COVID-19 and future pandemics.
The screening will be followed by an audience “Talk Back” session featuring Ansari, and Dr. Kenyani Davis, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, CHCB, Inc. Community members interested in attending this "special screening" can register at: https://tinyurl.com/ku283k7x
