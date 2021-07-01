The encouraging news on local and state COVID-19 continues as both Niagara County and New York state officials report declining cases of the coronavirus.
In its Wednesday report — Niagara County health officials have moved from daily COVID-19 updates to weekly updates — health officials said the county recorded five new Covid cases between June 24 and June 30.
There were seven active cases in the county as of Wednesday with six patients isolating at home and one in the hospital. For Niagara County, the seven-day positivity rate was 0.2%.
Across the state, the seven-day positivity rate was 0.44%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, which celebrated another low point in the progress against COVID-19 — just two Covid-related deaths across the state on Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 20, 2020.
"New York State is getting closer each day to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic for good, and the key to our success is making sure we vaccinate as many New Yorkers as we can," Cuomo said. "Taking the vaccine helps families, friends and communities stay healthy, and that's why we're continuing to offer exciting incentives to get shots in arms across the state. If you haven't yet taken the vaccine, it's easy to make an appointment or walk into a site and I encourage you to do so today."
According to the state, nearly 65% of Niagara County residents 18 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
