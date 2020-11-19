COVID-19 case prompts remote learning at Cataract Elementary School    

Another school in the Niagara Falls City School District is moving to remote learning, this time due to a teacher contracting COVID-19.
District officials confirmed on Thursday that a positive case of the virus has been identified at Cataract Elementary School, which is the fourth school in the district to have been impacted by a verified case of COVID-19.
Due to the teacher’s work, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the school has moved to full remote learning. The change follows G.J. Mann and 79th Street elementary schools switching to remove learning earlier this month due to positive COVID-19 cases at those sites. In addition, the district confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 test at Niagara Falls High School where between 10 and 15 students were be placed under quarantine earlier this month as a result of possible contact with the student who tested positive.
Laurrie said Cataract, G.J. Mann and 79th Street are all expected to reopen on Nov. 30 for in-person instruction.
He acknowledged, with neighboring communities of North Tonawanda and Wheatfield have been placed under the state's yellow zone designation for the virus, there may come a time when all schools in the Falls may need to move to complete virtual learning again. For now, he said, the district will continue to utilize it's hybrid learning model.
“If we got to an orange zone, there is a good possibility,” Laurrie said. “But, if we go to a yellow zone, we have procedures to test kids and a way that we are going to test out of the 20 percent to see if we can keep schools open. If we go to an orange zone, we may need to go fully remote. We’re in no zone right now, if we go to yellow, we have our testing protocols ready, our parent sign offs ready, our testing materials ready, our testing rooms ready, and we can begin that testing.”
Since the district has been granted a license to be a testing facility, Laurrie said students will be able to be tested in a safe and efficient manner in the coming weeks. As the district is not in any COVID-19 zone currently, Laurrie said the district will have continue to administer random testing for students in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
As an additional precaution, Laurrie said future board of education meetings will be limited to certain personnel.
