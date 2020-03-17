The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Niagara County has been reported at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The case involves a 40-year-old woman who was hospitalized at the medical center this week.
Sources tell the Gazette the woman was tested at the medical center and the test came back positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.
She is currently listed in stable condition.
A spokesman for Memorial declined to confirm or deny that a coronavirus positive patient was being treated at the medical center.
“Patient confidentiality statutes prohibit us from releasing protected health information about any of our patients,” Memorial spokesman Patrick Bradley told the Gazette.
Bradley noted that the Niagara County Health Department has been “very open” about the status of possible coronavirus cases locally.
In an emailed statement, County Health Director Dan Stapleton confirmed, without providing any details, the existence of the county’s first COVID-19 case.
“This afternoon the Niagara County Health Department was notified of the county’s first positive test for COVID-19,” Stapleton said. “All of our protocols are now underway.”
Stapleton acknowledged “that the community will have many questions” in light of the positive test. He said county officials will hold a news conference Wednesday morning “where we will attempt to provide answers to those questions.”
Stapleton said there were 14 individuals under voluntary quarantine in the county as of Tuesday evening.
In Erie County, officials identified what they believe may be the first case of community spread in that community, while also indicating that another Erie County resident who has tested positive for the virus is currently hospitalized.
During an update for the media, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said test results were available on Tuesday afternoon for a total of 29 individuals, with four of them coming back positive. Officials said the total number of confirmed cases in Erie County has increased to 11.
Poloncarz said two of the individuals who tested positive on Tuesday were from the City of Buffalo and the other two from were from the Town of Amherst, with one of those residing in the Village of Williamsville.
Poloncarz described the individual cases related to the new positive cases as follows:
• A female in her 50s who was currently hospitalized;
• A female in her 50s, with no recent travel history, who was in isolation at a private residence. Poloncarz described this individual as most likely the first instance of community spread in Erie County;
• A male in his 40s who recently traveled out of state and who is now in isolation in private residence and
• A male in his 30s, who also had recent travel out of state who is also currently in isolation at a private residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.