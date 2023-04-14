TOWN OF NIAGARA — Covanta Environmental Solutions, LLC has withdrawn its application to the state for a solid waste permit modification it requested as part of a plan to expand an existing facility on Quarry Road.
A letter from the company that asked the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to pull the permit application indicates that Covanta will instead submit what it describes as a “minor” application that would not increase waste capacity but would reflect a desire to secure approval for other operational changes at the site.
“Per the regulations this modified application would be considered a minor application as it will not contain a facility expansion or an increase in acceptance volume,” Covanta’s March 17, 2023, letter to the DEC reads. “The modified application will consist of a request to expand operating hours, expand the types of waste that can be accepted and obtain approval of the use of the existing loading dock.”
The Quarry Road site has been in operation since 1992. The facility currently accepts non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste for “consolidation, processing and transfer” to authorized off-site disposal or storage operations.
Covanta’s original request for a permit modification was tied to plans for the construction of a new 4,200-square-foot building to house a drum/tote shredder and a steel-lined, concrete waste solidification pit. As part of that project, Covanta sought the DEC’s approval to expand waste capacity at the Quarry Road location from 50 tons a day to 200 tons a day and increase its hours of operation by 5 1/2 hours a day.
A Covanta spokesperson previously said the extended hours were designed to “allow for additional processing time,” but would not “routinely” involve delivery of waste beyond 5 p.m. during its normal Monday to Saturday opening. The spokesperson also said there would would be “little to no material change” in the form of non-hazardous industrial waste received under the company’s permit.
Under questioning by member of the planning board, at an Oct. 4 meeting, Covanta officials said most of the materials being brought to the facility would come from manufacturing operations and “brokers” in New York and Canada. The company also said that the expansion would probably double its daily truck traffic from 10 to 20.
In Covanta’s March 17 letter to the DEC, the company’s environmental health and safety manager Paul Meahl indicated that the application was being pulled from consideration because project costs increased “significantly” in the past 18 months, exceeding the current site budget.
In addition, Meahl indicated that the Town of Niagara’s infrastructure “cannot support the required fire suppression for the proposed new construction, adding unexpected costs.”
In response to questions from the newspaper this week, Covanta spokesperson Nicolle Robles said the water flow needed for fire suppression cannot be met from the hydrant near the project site and that the increased costs for both construction and to implement a fire suppression system exceeded the budget for the proposed expansion.
Robles also confirmed that the company is currently working on a different permit modification for consideration by the DEC in the future.
“The additional non-hazardous waste streams we will request are consumer packaged goods, unused or obsolete industrial materials as well as other industrial and commercial waste,” she said.
