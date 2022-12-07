TOWN OF NIAGARA — A bare minimum, just three members, of the Town of Niagara Planning Board gave a conditional approval Tuesday night to a proposed expansion of the Covanta Environmental Solutions facility on Quarry Road.
The approval of a final site plan, a re-zoning of the site from light industrial (LI) to heavy industrial (HI) and a recommendation for a special use permit was conditioned on Covanta resolving at least a half dozen site plan problems identified by the town’s engineering consultant, Bob Lannon. He told the Planning Board members that Covanta still needs to resolve issues surrounding the proposed storm water system for the expansion among other concerns.
“I think there need to be some updates to the plan,” Lannon said. “But that should be easy.”
Planning Board Chair Barbara J. Hathaway originally suggested that the Planning Board table Covanta’s request until all the engineering concerns were resolved. But that brought an objection from Covanta’s attorney, Julia O’Sullivan of Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, who asked that the board grant her client approvals based on the “conditions” that had been outlined by Lannon.
That request was backed by Planning Board Member Mike Murawski, who complained that the Tuesday night appearance was Covanta’s “fourth time in front of the Planning Board” on the expansion proposal. Murawski said he didn’t “want to delay this any further.”
“If you ask a hundred people in the Town of Niagara about Covanta they won’t know where they’re located,” Murawski said. “Nobody knows what they do. They’ve never been a problem. They just want to increase what they do.”
The facility expansion calls for the construction of a new 4,200 square foot building to house a drum/tote shredder and a steel-lined, concrete waste solidification pit. Covanta is also asking to increase its facility’s capacity from 50 tons a day to 200 tons a day and increase its hours of operation by 5 1/2 hours a day.
The company says the extended hours are designed to “allow for additional processing time,” but would not “routinely” involve delivery of waste beyond 5 p.m. during its normal Monday to Saturday opening.
“The permit modification for our Covanta Environmental Solutions facility, located on Quarry Road, is intended to improve service offerings to the local communities via increased operating hours and daily volume,” Covanta spokesperson Nicolle Robles said previously. “There will be little to no material change in the form of non-hazardous industrial waste we receive under this permit.”
The Quarry Road site has been in operation since 1992. The facility currently accepts non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste for “consolidation, processing and transfer” to authorized off-site disposal or storage operations.
The preliminary site plan for the project has already gained approval from the Niagara County Planning Board. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has determined the proposed expansion will not have a significant negative environmental impact.
Under questioning by member of the planning board, at an Oct. 4 meeting, Covanta officials said most of the materials being brought to the facility would come from manufacturing operations and “brokers” in New York and Canada. The company also said that the expansion would probably double its daily truck traffic from 10 to 20.
The board voted 3-0, with 2 members absent, to grant the approvals, with the conditions. Covanta will still need to conduct a “public participation hearing” on the project and is awaiting final DEC approval of a renewal of its operating permit for the facility.
The Niagara Town Board must also hold a public hearing on the project and ultimately give its approval to the project.
