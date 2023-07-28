The City of Niagara Falls has won a legal victory in its eminent domain case against the private firm, Niagara Falls Redevelopment.
The Appellate Division Fourth Department on Friday ruled unanimously in favor of the city's position that it can proceed with acquiring, through the city's power of eminent domain, 10 to 12 acres of land owned by NFR for the purposes of development Mayor Robert Restaino's proposed $150 million "events campus" known as Centennial Park.
"We now look forward to advancing our project," the mayor's office said in a post on the city's official Facebook page.
A spokesperson for the company vowed to appeal on Friday, suggesting NFR will take the case to New York's highest court, and "perhaps beyond," if necessary.
"To say that NFR respectfully disagrees with the Fourth Department’s determination regarding Mayor Restaino’s Centennial Park scheme doesn’t begin to tell the story," NFR spokesperson James Haggerty said in a statement issued to the newspaper.
Eminent domain refers to the right of "a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated." The City Council voted unanimously in November to start the process of eminent domain to acquire the NFR property.
The 12 acres of South End property the city proposes to use for Centennial Park, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway, is currently owned by NFR and Blue Apple.
NFR has aggressively opposed the city's use of eminent domain to take its property. The company lodged a petition with the appeals court that challenged a "Determination and Findings" by the Falls City Council that the Centennial Park concept would be "a public benefit" and that the land the city sought to use for the indoor and outdoor events center could be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
Haggerty described Restaino's reasons for taking NFR's property as "speculative and shifting" and said NFR constitutes an "unlawful and arbitrary taking, one without any clearly identified, let alone defensible, 'public use.' ”
He noted that the Appellate Division Fourth Department ruling is "only the first round in this dispute" and said NFR intends to appeal because both the U.S. and New York State constitutions prohibit municipalities from taking private property absent a legitimate public use. Regardless of the final outcome of what he described as "vital constitutional questions, Haggerty said litigation over the potential value of the land will take years and "likely cost millions in additional legal feels." He added that those fees do not include the price of the land itself, which he described as being conservatively worth "north of $10 million."
"Indeed, the mayor himself has said that even if his unfunded Centennial Park plan never happens, the City of Niagara Falls will just keep the land anyway and find some other use for it," Haggerty said. "It is also important to note that, to this day, there has never been a feasibility study conducted to see if the mayor’s scheme is any way economically viable. That study, if the mayor ever gets around to conducting it as required by the city’s comprehensive plan, may well show that the Centennial Park does not belong on NFR’s property, or that it should not be built at all. Of course, no one knows what it will say, because — despite receiving approval from the city council—no study has been performed."
Haggerty accused Restaino of "turning his back" on NFR's proposed $1.5 billion data center plan, which he said the company's partner, Urbacon, has determined is best suited for the area where Restaino wants to develop Centennial Park.
"Urbacon has determined that the only parcel that will work for the first phase of its data center campus is the NFR property the mayor wants for his park and events center," Haggerty said. "It is extremely unfortunate that, if the mayor doesn’t stop this unnecessary and wasteful eminent domain fight, Urbacon may be forced to give up on its plans to bring high-tech jobs and economic opportunity to area residents—and Niagara Falls will have squandered yet another opportunity to secure a brighter future."
If the Appellate Division decision holds following likely appeals, the next stage in the eminent domain process would involve the city and NFR negotiating over a purchase price for the property.
If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on price, the city can make an offer based on an independent appraisal of the land. NFR would have the legal power to object to values it deems inappropriate or too low.
City lawmakers, at the recommendation of Restaino's administration, previously agreed to modify the community development department's multi-year spending plan to clear the way for the city to enter into a federal loan to secure funds for the property purchase.
Under the federal loan program, the city could borrow up to $9.9 million and pay it back, with interest, using a portion of its annual allotment of Community Development Block Grant funds over a period of 20 years.
Restaino and other city officials who have supported eminent domain have characterized the loan as one of several options under consideration to cover the cost of buying the land from NFR.
This is a developing story and the Niagara Gazette will provide more information online and in Saturday's print edition as it is made available.
