County's senior transportation fleet expanded

The Niagara County Office for the Aging recently took delivery of a new bariatric accessible wheelchair van, expanding its transportation fleet to 13 vehicles.
“With the addition of this new van, we will be able to safely transport clients who utilize bariatric wheelchairs and get them to and from their necessary medical appointments,” OFA director Darlene DiCarlo noted. “Having reliable, affordable transportation is a key component that allows many seniors to remain independent and living in their homes.”
The 2021 Ford Transit Van was obtained utilizing COVID-19 stimulus funds received this year to provide additional transportation services for OFA clients. The county provides rides to medical appointments for Niagara County residents aged 60 and older. While there is no set fee for the ride, there is a suggested voluntary round-trip contribution of $7 within city of residence, $10 within the county and $25 out of the county.
For more information on transportation and other services provided by the Office for the Aging, call 438-3030.
