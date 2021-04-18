The Mental Health Association in Niagara County Inc. (MHA) opened their doors for a vaccine clinic on April 16.
The idea for the clinic began as a way to help consumers of mental health services who have had a difficult time getting scheduled for a vaccine, may not have a computer, or have transportation issues.
Compeer Niagara Director Tara Porter scheduled appointments for 50 people and the vaccine was delivered by staff from the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. A few cancellations created vacancies that were filled last minute.
Porter even made an announcement at nearby LaPort’s Diner that filled a spot!
All participants received the Moderna vaccine and will be returning for the second shot. The MHA, 36 Pine St., Lockport, is proud to be part of the Niagara County community and happy to provide many services – stop in for a visit and see what we have to offer.
